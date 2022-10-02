Miracle League Complex in Dubuque helps families create memories

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Miracle League Complex in Dubuque was opened on August 10th, 2021 with a playground and a field with a rubber surface allowing people with special needs to play sports like baseball and kickball. Jil VanCleave helped advocate for the creation of the Miracle League Complex in Dubuque. Now, she works there helping people with disabilities enjoy a safe space where they can play Americas pastime. She said “Baseball is a game for everybody of all ages all disabilities these kids are comfortable playing here and its all inclusive so you know their getting opportunities they wouldn’t’ve had.” Parents of players say it’s incredible for their kids to have this opportunity...and it’s inspiring to see the support and the atmosphere around the games. Todd Klapatauskas whose daughter Madilyn played said “To have the announcer introduce her to coming up to bat and all the kids get their own special nicknames from the announcer and just to have a crowd cheer for you that’s pretty special and every kid gets that every single time.” VanCleave says getting to see people like her son Conner step up to the plate is an experience like nothing else. VanCleave said “It’s a joy to see him be able to play a sport that he loves it brings tears to my eyes but it’s just amazing.” They will have to more games in their fall season on October 8th and October 15th both at 10 A.M.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.