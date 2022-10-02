Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Man dead after Cedar Falls motorcycle accident

Man dead after Cedar Falls motorcycle accident
Man dead after Cedar Falls motorcycle accident(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 10:39 a.m. Saturday morning, MercyOne Paramedics, Cedar Falls Police, and Cedar Falls Fire Rescue were sent to Viking Road, east of the intersection with Hudson Road after receiving a report of an accident involving a car and a motorcycle.

At the scene, responders learned that a 2006 BMW motorcycle, driven by 50-year-old Scott Waterman from Washington, Missouri, and a 2013 Chrysler 200, driven by Jonathon Mootz from Cedar Falls, were both heading west on Viking Road. Mootz slowed to turn left on Prairie Lakes Park and Waterman’s motorcycle hit Mootz’s vehicle from behind.

50-year-old Scott Waterman from Washington, Missouri, sustained life-threatening injuries after the crash and was taken to MercyOne in Waterloo. Waterman died on Saturday because of his injuries.

The occupants of the 2013 Chrysler 200 were not injured.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Barnhart
Cedar Rapids man charged with hate crime after allegedly shooting at a man in Hiawatha
Nick Cannon announces the birth of his 10th child, Rise Messiah Cannon.
Nick Cannon welcomes 10th child, weeks after welcoming baby No. 9
A Marion woman is suing the Linn-Mar Community School District after the district banned her...
Marion woman sues Linn-Mar school district after being banned from board meetings
KCRG-TV9 Friday Night Lights Scoreboard
Johnson County Conservation
Johnson County has lots of plans for Two Horse Farm

Latest News

Willie Ray getting ready to head to Florida, but says this trip comes with some challenges
Willie Ray getting ready to head to Florida, but says this trip comes with some challenges
Center Point Ambulance took Ava to Mercy Hospital for minor injuries.
Driver sustained minor injuries after Linn County Crash
One person was seriously injured after a Cedar Rapids house fire
One person was seriously injured after a Cedar Rapids house fire
Ending the weekend with sunshine
Ending the weekend with sunshine