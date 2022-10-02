Man dead after Cedar Falls motorcycle accident

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 10:39 a.m. Saturday morning, MercyOne Paramedics, Cedar Falls Police, and Cedar Falls Fire Rescue were sent to Viking Road, east of the intersection with Hudson Road after receiving a report of an accident involving a car and a motorcycle.

At the scene, responders learned that a 2006 BMW motorcycle, driven by 50-year-old Scott Waterman from Washington, Missouri, and a 2013 Chrysler 200, driven by Jonathon Mootz from Cedar Falls, were both heading west on Viking Road. Mootz slowed to turn left on Prairie Lakes Park and Waterman’s motorcycle hit Mootz’s vehicle from behind.

50-year-old Scott Waterman from Washington, Missouri, sustained life-threatening injuries after the crash and was taken to MercyOne in Waterloo. Waterman died on Saturday because of his injuries.

The occupants of the 2013 Chrysler 200 were not injured.

