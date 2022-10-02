Keeping weather comfortable and consistent

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A few more days of very pleasant weather are expected before a more significant change in temperatures.

Highs through Wednesday will stay in the low to mid 70s for most, with overnight lows in the 40s. Sunshine will be common, with a slight breeze during the day and nearly calm winds at night.

Cloudier skies build toward midweek. A shower or two is possible Wednesday, ahead of a cold front that ushers in much chillier weather to end the week. This includes a fairly windy Thursday as we transition between air masses.

A slight recovery toward warmer temperatures will commence by the weekend and last into the following week.

