Governor Kim Reynolds hosts 5th annual Harvest Festival ahead of November election

By KCCI
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The governor’s fifth annual Harvest Festival was held on Saturday, KCCI’s Lauren Johnson reported. The event had family activities and live music for audience members waiting to hear from Iowa lawmakers.

Republican legislators took the event as an opportunity to get in front of their constituents before the election. Many issues were top of mind for legislators, including inflation, taxes, and student loan forgiveness.

The governor recently announced she was joining five other states in filing a lawsuit against President Joe Biden in opposition of canceling student loan debt.

“This governor that’s pushing back, we’re taking Biden to court,” Gov. Kim Reynolds said.

Reynolds also referenced her new campaign ad many have called controversial because it starts with a clip of Missouri Rep. Cori Bush calling for police to be defunded. The reference garnered applause from the crowd.

Reynolds was joined by Zach Nunn, Ashley Hinson, Mariannette Miller-Meeks, Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley.

Nunn went before the audience, explaining the importance of voting in November.

“We’ve got a great opportunity here in the third district and across the state to change the tenor in Washington, D.C. One from tax and spend from one that’s a lot more like Iowa, give taxes back and watch your economy grow,” Nunn said.

With the general election quickly approaching the emphasis is to flip both houses of Congress to red.

Grassley left the audience saying he is hopeful that could be done.

“We republicans are going to take that lesson and try to do something about it when we have control of both houses of Congress come Nov. 8,” Grassley said.

