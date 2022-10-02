Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Fire damages Mark Wahlberg’s childhood home in Boston

More than 150 firefighters worked to contain a fire that happened at several residential...
More than 150 firefighters worked to contain a fire that happened at several residential buildings in Boston.(Boston Fire Department via Twitter)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — A home where entertainers Mark and Donnie Wahlberg’s family once lived was damaged by fire Sunday in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood, the fire department said.

The blaze in a nearby home at around 10 a.m., but spread to another three buildings because of strong winds, Fire Commissioner Paul Burke said. Two firefighters suffered injuries and one resident was taken to the hospital. There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.

One of the homes involved was 25 Peverell Street, where the Wahlberg family used to live. Mark Wahlberg visited the home during the production of his Netflix movie “Wonderland” in 2018 and 2019. In one video posted on social media, the actor stands shirtless in front of the house, describing it as “where it all started.”

The homes affected by Sunday’s fire were a type of classic Boston architecture called a triple decker, a three-family home that’s common in the city.

“It was a total of four three-deckers that were on fire, mostly in the rear of the buildings on the porches,” the fire commissioner told WCVB-TV. “It’s a very tight street.”

Boston Fire Department spokesperson Brian Alkins said 15 people were displaced by the fire. He estimated damage to the buildings at $2 million.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Barnhart
Cedar Rapids man charged with hate crime after allegedly shooting at a man in Hiawatha
Center Point Ambulance took Ava to Mercy Hospital for minor injuries.
Driver sustained minor injuries after Linn County Crash
Nick Cannon announces the birth of his 10th child, Rise Messiah Cannon.
Nick Cannon welcomes 10th child, weeks after welcoming baby No. 9
A Marion woman is suing the Linn-Mar Community School District after the district banned her...
Marion woman sues Linn-Mar school district after being banned from board meetings
KCRG-TV9 Friday Night Lights Scoreboard

Latest News

Miracle League
Miracle League Complex in Dubuque helps families create memories
This satellite image taken at 20:20 UTC and provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Orlene on...
Hurricane Orlene heads for Mexico’s Pacific coast
FILE - Terry Bradshaw announced Sunday he had been treated for two types of cancer in the past...
Terry Bradshaw says he’s been treated for 2 kinds of cancer
The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit, Flight Unit and patrol deputies are investigating...
Teen dies, two ‘critically injured’ in fatal St. Petersburg accident