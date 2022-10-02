Show You Care
Ending the weekend with sunshine

By Hannah Messier
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -We’re waking up to a few clouds and temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Sunday afternoon will be gorgeous with a mostly sunny sky and highs climbing into the low to mid-70s.

We’ll continue to see a mix of sunshine and clouds along with high temperatures in the low 70s through the first half of the workweek. However, by the middle to end of the week, a cold front is expected to move through Iowa bringing in colder temperatures with highs in the 50s and 60s possible Thursday and Friday, and overnight lows in the 30s.

