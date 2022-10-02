Driver sustained minor injuries after Linn County Crash

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 12:17 a.m. Sunday morning Linn County Sheriff’s Deputies, Coggon Fire, Prairieburg Fire, Center Point Ambulance Service, and Delaware County Ambulance were called to the scene of a two vehicle head-on accident on Highway 13 near the Linn Delaware Road intersection.

At the scene, responders learned that a Toyota 4Runner, driven by 50 year-old Julia Gharib from Marion, had been traveling south when it crossed the centerline and hit a Chevrolet Malibu, driven by 16 year-old Ava Bockenstedt from Manchester, that had been headed north. Center Point Ambulance took Ava to Mercy Hospital for minor injuries.

Julia was charged with Operating While Intoxicated and Improper Use of Lanes.

