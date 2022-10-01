Learn delicious ways to prepare pork in this Fareway cooking Segment
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -October is Pork Month and with so many different cuts of pork and ways to prepare the meat, Whitney Hemmer is here to give you a few ideas in this Fareway Cooking Segment.
Pork Shoulder Roast
- Makes a lot of shredded meat for different dishes
- Roast it, instant pot, crock pot, smoke it
- Eat it throughout the week
- Cost effective meal prep item
Chorizo, Seasoned Ground Pork
- Similar to sausage, but spicier
- Ready to go at some meat counters
- Make your own with the recipe at fareway.com
- Great in breakfast items or tacos
- Use it in most places you use sausage for a different flavor profile
Pork Tenderloin
- Leaner than a boneless skinless chicken breast
- Cook to145 degrees and check the temperature with a meat thermometer
- Let rest before slicing
