Learn delicious ways to prepare pork in this Fareway cooking Segment

By Whitney Hemmer
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -October is Pork Month and with so many different cuts of pork and ways to prepare the meat, Whitney Hemmer is here to give you a few ideas in this Fareway Cooking Segment.

Pork Shoulder Roast

  • Makes a lot of shredded meat for different dishes
  • Roast it, instant pot, crock pot, smoke it
  • Eat it throughout the week
  • Cost effective meal prep item

Chorizo, Seasoned Ground Pork

  • Similar to sausage, but spicier
  • Ready to go at some meat counters
  • Make your own with the recipe at fareway.com
  • Great in breakfast items or tacos
  • Use it in most places you use sausage for a different flavor profile

Pork Tenderloin

  • Leaner than a boneless skinless chicken breast
  • Cook to145 degrees and check the temperature with a meat thermometer
  • Let rest before slicing

