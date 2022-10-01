Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Increase in people facing housing crisis and homelessness since the pandemic

By Brian Tabick
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Waypoint Services Housing Director said they were seeing a historic increase in the need for its homeless and housing crisis services.

J’nae Peterman said the nonprofit, which is the central point of contact for people in a housing crisis, has seen 5-times the number of people seeking help since the pandemic. In the fiscal year 2019, they helped 3,003 people. That number jumped to 13,039 last fiscal year.

“We changed how the program works,” she said. “Before, it was simply you’re unsheltered or sleeping in an emergency shelter, and we’d connect them to housing services. Now, we’re identifying people who might be at risk or entering the system and getting them connected to outside resources.”

Peterman said the increase was more than just the change to the program, but because of the lack of affordable housing, the pandemic made it difficult to find jobs, and inflated prices were inflated, pinching everyone’s pocketbooks.

“People are finding it difficult to budget and stabilize their housing,” said Peterman.

Peterman said the solution to helping the new group of people wasn’t going to be an easy one because of the stigma surrounding the term ‘affordable housing.

“There’s a stigma that comes along with the term affordable housing, and then we get into that conversation about ‘not in my backyard,” said Peterman. “We want affordable housing that needs to be in this neighborhood. It impacts us all. We need affordable housing for a thriving community.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man wanted on 12 outstanding warrants arrested in Anamosa
Andrew Michael Popp, 24, of Woodbury, Minn.
Man arrested after alleged Dubuque Dunkin’ Donuts armed robbery
Major storm surges and flooding tear through Florida as Hurricane Ian moves inland.
Iowan in Florida finds himself in path of Hurricane Ian
Firefighters work a fire at 2120 Ninth Street SW on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.
Two hurt in house fire in southwest Cedar Rapids
A high number of injuries is prompting school districts to cancel football seasons.
Another varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season

Latest News

Increase in people facing housing crisis and homelessness since the pandemic
Increase in people facing housing crisis and homelessness since the pandemic
Hy-Vee sending help to Floriday
Hy-Vee sending help to Floriday
Jefferson
Jefferson pays tribute to coach who passed away
Mental health awareness
Springville sends important message of mental health awareness ahead of football game