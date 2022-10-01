Show You Care
Hurricane Ian: Iowans & the aftermath
By KCCI
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) -Former KCCI meteorologist Juliana Mejia now works for the CBS affiliate in Fort Myers, and their studio was one of Hurricane Ian’s victims. WINK’s studio was flooded. Their operations were shut down, and they were knocked off the air. Mejia has been staying with co-workers since the storm hit.

Urbandale state Rep. John Forbes owns a condo in Venice Beach. He said his property is on Venice Beach — about 100 yards from the water. Forbes’ unit sits about 8 feet above sea level. He thought it would be a total loss when he learned it was in Ian’s direct path.

“So, with an 8 to 12-foot storm surge, I was concerned we may have 3 or 4 feet of water standing in my condo when it passed,” Forbes said.

His building survived. One concrete wall in the parking lot was knocked down. There is superficial damage to the exterior and less than a few inches of water is all the damage to his beachfront property. Forbes considers himself lucky he didn’t have to do a complete demolition and repair.

“We dodged a bullet, and we’re very fortunate to be able to have a condo still standing,” he said.

Forbes said building manager said about 25 people weathered the storm in the building. All of them are accounted for, but they have been without power since Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2022 KCCI. All rights reserved.

