Firefly Aerospace reaches orbit with new Alpha rocket(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (AP) — Firefly Aerospace has reached orbit with its new rocket. The new aerospace company’s Alpha rocket lifted off from California’s Vandenberg Space Force Base early Saturday and arced over the dark Pacific. A short time later the rocket deployed small satellites designed for a variety of technology experiments and demonstrations, as well as educational purposes. The company tweeted that the launch was 100% successful.

It was Firefly’s second launch. The first Alpha was launched from Vandenberg on Sept. 2, 2021, but did not reach orbit and was intentionally destroyed in flight as it tumbled out of control.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

