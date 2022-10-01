Show You Care
Corum, McCarthy lead No. 4 Michigan past Iowa, 27-14

Iowa vs. Michigan
Iowa vs. Michigan(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Blake Corum rushed for 133 yards and a touchdown, J.J. McCarthy threw for 155 yards and a touchdown and No. 4 Michigan defeated Iowa 27-14 on Saturday.

The Wolverines (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten Conference) were able to consistently move the ball against the Hawkeyes (3-2, 1-1), who came into the game leading the nation in scoring defense and ranked sixth in total defense and rushing defense. Michigan had 327 yards, including 172 rushing yards.

Four of Michigan’s first five drives ended in points. Ronnie Bell had a 16-yard touchdown run on the opening possession. Jake Moody’s two second-quarter field goals gave the Wolverines a 13-0 halftime lead, then McCarthy threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Donovan Edwards on Michigan’s opening possession of the third quarter.

Corum’s 20-yard touchdown run with 1:19 left in the game closed the scoring for the Wolverines.

It was the sixth 100-yard rushing game of Corum’s career. Corum, who had 29 carries, was coming off a career-high 243 yards in last weekend’s 34-27 victory over Maryland.

Michigan continued its defensive mastery of the Hawkeyes, who have scored just 20 points combined in the last three games against the Wolverines.

Iowa didn’t score until Kaleb Johnson’s 2-yard touchdown run to start the fourth quarter, cutting the Michigan lead to 20-7. The Hawkeyes got to the Michigan 6 on their next possession, but Spencer Petras’ pass to Sam LaPorta went for only 1 yard on fourth-and-2.

Petras, who finished with 246 passing yards, threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Luke Lachey with eight seconds left in the game for Iowa’s final points.

