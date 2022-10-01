Show You Care
CDC warns of listeria outbreak linked to certain cheese

FILE - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a food safety alert Friday after...
FILE - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a food safety alert Friday after illnesses were reported in California, Georgia, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, and Texas.(Ron Harris | AP)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
(CNN) - Some cheeses have been recalled after they were linked to a listeria outbreak.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a food safety alert Friday after illnesses were reported in California, Georgia, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, and Texas.

More than 20 brands of Brie and Camembert cheese sold between Aug. 1 and Sept. 28 across the U.S. and Mexico have been recalled.

A total of six illnesses were reported and five people have been hospitalized.

No deaths have been reported.

More information is available on Cdc.gov and the Federal Drug Administration’s recall page.

Increase in people facing housing crisis and homelessness since the pandemic
