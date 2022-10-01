Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

A beautiful start to October

A beautiful start to October
By Hannah Messier
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -It’s the first official day of October and we’re starting the day with clear skies and temperatures in the 40s and 50s. It will be a picture-perfect afternoon with a mostly sunny sky and highs rising into the low to mid-70s. Overnight, temperatures will cool back into the 40s. Sunday will be just as lovely in the 70s with a mostly sunny sky.

Sunshine, some clouds, and temperatures in the 70s will continue into the work week. However, our pattern is expected to change by midweek after a cold front traverses the Midwest, dropping highs back into the 60s by Thursday with overnight lows in the 30s.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Barnhart
Cedar Rapids man charged with hate crime after allegedly shooting at a man in Hiawatha
A Marion woman is suing the Linn-Mar Community School District after the district banned her...
Marion woman sues Linn-Mar school district after being banned from board meetings
Investigators said the infant was “underdeveloped” and was likely brought to the area earlier...
Dead newborn found lying face down at canoe launch, deputies say
After an email, more than a dozen people protest UIHC over patient to nurse ratio
More than a dozen protest Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics over patient to nurse ratio
Two people were hurt when a commercial truck crashed into a pickup truck head-on Thursday...
Sheriff’s office: 2 injured when USPS mail truck crashes, bursts into flames

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
Super Saturday and Sunday Weather
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast,...
First Alert Forecast: Friday Afternoon, September 30
kcrg wx
Sunny sky continues, beautiful weekend ahead
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: September 30th, 2022