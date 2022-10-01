A beautiful start to October

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -It’s the first official day of October and we’re starting the day with clear skies and temperatures in the 40s and 50s. It will be a picture-perfect afternoon with a mostly sunny sky and highs rising into the low to mid-70s. Overnight, temperatures will cool back into the 40s. Sunday will be just as lovely in the 70s with a mostly sunny sky.

Sunshine, some clouds, and temperatures in the 70s will continue into the work week. However, our pattern is expected to change by midweek after a cold front traverses the Midwest, dropping highs back into the 60s by Thursday with overnight lows in the 30s.

