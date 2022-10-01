Show You Care
After Ian, river flooding menaces Florida inland towns

By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian ravaged coastal towns in southwest Florida. But the impact has not been confined to the beaches and tourist towns. The rains from the storm’s deluge are flowing into inland towns not usually part of the hurricane warnings.

In the Sarasota suburb of North Port, water levels have gone up significantly, turning roads into canals, reaching mailboxes, flooding SUVs and trucks, blocking the main access to the interstate and leaving families trapped. Now, as days go by, they are starting to run out of food and water. It’s the rising rivers that cause the flooding, and authorities say that flooding now poses a danger to those nearby.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

