Winneshiek County man wants $1 million bond reduced; state resists

Aaron Whittle (COURTESY: DECORAH NEWS)
Aaron Whittle (COURTESY: DECORAH NEWS)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - A Winneshiek County man has motioned to lower his bond after being charged with murder.

A criminal complaint shows 43-year-old Aaron Whittles from Decorah stated he fatally shot Lawrence Whittle with a firearm and that it had happened on March 17th in the 2600 block of Sand Rock Road, north of Freeport.

The complaint goes on to say observations by law enforcement at the scene were consistent with what Aaron Whittle had described to them.

Whittle was held on a $1 million cash bond but has now filed a motion to reduce that figure, saying that it’s excessive and in violation of his rights. The prosecution has pushed back stating that the defendant is a flight risk and poses a threat to the public.

A judge will review the request on October 25th, 2022.

