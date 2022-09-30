Show You Care
Willie Ray Fairley plans trip to feed hurricane victims

By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Willie Ray Fairley, the owner of Willie Ray’s Q Shack in Cedar Rapids, said he’s planning a trip to feed those impacted by Hurricane Ian.

Fairley did not say specifically when he and his crew would be leaving or where they were planning to stay. However, in a Facebook post, he did say the restaurant would be open Tuesday and Wednesday, but will be closed until he and his crew make it back.

Hurricane Ian pounded parts of Florida, trapping thousands in flooded homes and leaving millions without electricity. The storm has since regained strength and set its sights on the coast of South Carolina.

Fairley has become known locally for his generosity after feeding hundreds in Cedar Rapids in the wake of the August 2020 derecho. He has also taken his team to multiple locations around the country to feed people recovering from natural disasters, including a trip to Kentucky earlier this year following severe flooding.

Fairley has been recognized nationally for his philanthropic work. He was named among Fortune’s 50 Greatest Leaders, and was awarded Outstanding Individual Philanthropist by the Association of Fundraising Professionals.

