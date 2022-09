CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The weekend is here and the great weather is sticking around. High pressure continues to control the weather. Highs remain in the 70s with lows in the 40s through Wednesday. A cold front moves through late next week really dropping our temperature as highs fall into the 50s with a hard freeze possible. Have a great night and a safe weekend!

