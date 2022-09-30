Show You Care
Sunny sky continues, beautiful weekend ahead

Plan on a nice finish to September with highs into the lower 70s.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 4:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - High pressure is firmly in control of our weather through the weekend. What does this mean for you? A continuation of sunny afternoons, nice nights and light wind! Plan on wonderful weather for tomorrow’s big matchup between Michigan and Iowa. Looking ahead to next week, high pressure keeps the pattern blocked until a cold front comes through on Thursday. Have a great weekend!

