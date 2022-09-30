Show You Care
Squad car hit while responding to call in Cedar Rapids

A man died early Tuesday morning in an officer-involved shooting.
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A police car was hit by another driver during an emergency call, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, Cedar Rapids Police said that a vehicle struck a marked squad car with lights and sirens active near the intersection of Eighth Street NE and A Avenue NE. Both vehicles sustained significant damage.

A passenger in the vehicle that struck the squad car was taken to a local hospital for what were described as minor injuries. The officer involved in the incident was evaluated at a local hospital and released.

The driver of the other vehicle received a citation for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.

