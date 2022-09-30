Show You Care
Recall: Listeria outbreak linked to brie, Camembert cheeses sold nationwide

Pictured are two of the brands of Old Europe Cheese brie and Camembert products under recall...
Pictured are two of the brands of Old Europe Cheese brie and Camembert products under recall for possible listeria contamination. The recalled items were sold under dozens of brand names nationwide.(FDA)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
(Gray News) – An outbreak of listeria has been linked to brie and Camembert cheeses under recall that were sold nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.

In statements, the CDC and Food and Drug Administration said all Old Europe Cheese brie and Camembert products with best-by dates from Sept. 28 through Dec. 14 were under recall, sold under 24 different brand names including Fresh Thyme, Joan of Arc, La Bonne Vie and Reny Picot.

Retailers that sold it include Albertsons, Safeway, Meijer, Harding’s, Shaw’s, Price Chopper, Market Basket, Raley’s, Save Mart, Giant Foods, Stop & Shop, Fresh Thyme, Lidl, Sprouts, Athenian Foods and Whole Foods.

The CDC said there have been at least six cases of reported illness, including five hospitalizations, one in each of the following states: California, Georgia, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey and Texas.

Listeria monocytogenes are an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems, the FDA said.

People were urged to throw the cheese away and clean refrigerators and other surfaces that may have touched it. Call a healthcare provider right away if any symptoms develop after eating the cheese.

