Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Plea deal for Ex-Trump adviser accused of unwanted advances

FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2019 file photo, Corey Lewandowski, former campaign manager for...
FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2019 file photo, Corey Lewandowski, former campaign manager for President Donald Trump, arrives to testify to the House Judiciary Committee in Washington.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — An ex-adviser to former President Donald Trump has taken a plea deal to resolve allegations he made unwanted sexual advances to a GOP donor at a Las Vegas event.

Corey Lewandowski entered into a plea agreement earlier this month involving a charge of misdemeanor battery, according to online Clark County records.

While he does not admit to any wrongdoing, Lewandowski will undergo eight hours of impulse control counseling and 50 hours of community service.

His attorneys say he will fulfill all those conditions and the case will be dismissed.

Trump donor Trashelle Odom publicly alleged Lewandowski repeatedly touched her without her permission, made lewd comments and stalked her.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man wanted on 12 outstanding warrants arrested in Anamosa
Andrew Michael Popp, 24, of Woodbury, Minn.
Man arrested after alleged Dubuque Dunkin’ Donuts armed robbery
Major storm surges and flooding tear through Florida as Hurricane Ian moves inland.
Iowan in Florida finds himself in path of Hurricane Ian
Firefighters work a fire at 2120 Ninth Street SW on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.
Two hurt in house fire in southwest Cedar Rapids
A high number of injuries is prompting school districts to cancel football seasons.
Another varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season

Latest News

Joshua Barnhart
Man charged with a hate crime after shooting at person in Hiawatha
Prairie shirts
College Community’s t-shirts spread positive message about public education
1 Year anniversary since Xavior Harrelson's body was found
Jerry Burns
Burns appeals use of his DNA in murder case to Iowa Supreme Court
MidAmerican
MidAmerican crews return to Iowa