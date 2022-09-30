Show You Care
One year since Xavior Harrelson’s remains was found

By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MONTEZUMA, Iowa (KCRG) - Friday marks one year since Xavior Harrelson’s remains were found.

He went missing from his home in Montezuma in May 2021, just days before his 11th birthday.

Hundreds of volunteers helped with the search. Months went by as investigators searched for leads.

Four months after his disappearance, his remains were found by a farmer about three miles outside of town.

Officials have not released information about how he died.

