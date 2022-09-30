Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Officials: North Korea fires suspected ballistic missiles

This photo provided by the North Korean government shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
This photo provided by the North Korean government shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un delivering a speech in Pyongyang, North Korea, Sept. 8, 2022.(Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — North Korea has fired suspected ballistic missiles, the Japanese Defense Ministry said Saturday.

Further details are still being analyzed, ministry officials said.

Japan’s NHK national television said multiple missiles fired from the North are believed to have landed in the Sea of Japan and outside of Japan’s exclusive economic zone.

North Korea’s escalating missile launches included a firing after U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit in South Korea and the first anti-submarine training in five years among the United States, South Korea and Japan.

North Korea has significantly advanced its missile technology in recent years and has a variety of nuclear-capable missiles that place both the United states and its allies South Korea and Japan within striking distance.

This year, North Korea performed missile tests more than 20 times, a record number, as it refuses to resume long-stalled nuclear talks with the United States.

The North also has been pushing to advance its ability to fire missiles from submarines. South Korean officials said recently that they had detected signs that North Korea was preparing to test-fire a missile from a submarine.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man wanted on 12 outstanding warrants arrested in Anamosa
Andrew Michael Popp, 24, of Woodbury, Minn.
Man arrested after alleged Dubuque Dunkin’ Donuts armed robbery
Major storm surges and flooding tear through Florida as Hurricane Ian moves inland.
Iowan in Florida finds himself in path of Hurricane Ian
Firefighters work a fire at 2120 Ninth Street SW on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.
Two hurt in house fire in southwest Cedar Rapids
A high number of injuries is prompting school districts to cancel football seasons.
Another varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season

Latest News

FILE - A U.S. Coast Guard boat and a Kitsap, Wash., County Sheriff boat search the area,...
Officials: 5 more bodies recovered from Puget Sound floatplane crash
Authorities in Florida say they helped rescue a woman whose car was swept away by extreme flood...
VIDEO: Deputies rescue woman from extreme flood waters after Hurricane Ian
Rescuers were able to free a woman trapped in her flooded Florida home after Hurricane Ian.
Rescuers free woman from flooded Florida home
i9 Fact Checker: Governor’s Ad ignores past stance on school shutdowns during COVID-19
i9 Fact Checker: Governor’s Ad ignores past stance on school shutdowns during COVID-19