More than a dozen nurses protest over staffing ratio at Univ. of Iowa Hospitals

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A nurse manager at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics said staffing at the hospital in October will be some of the most challenging it has been.

In an email to TV9, the nurse manager said nurses might have to take care of more patients. There will be an increase in the number of intensive care unit patients.

More than a dozen nurses protested outside the hospital on Thursday over the staffing issue.

Those protesting believe the number of traveling nurses is decreasing, adding to the existing staffing challenges.

Ashley Lynn says she has worked at UIHC for about eight and a half years. She said nurses normally take care of four patients, and adding another patient could affect their ability to provide a high level of quality care.

“The most frustrating part about this is that it affects the patient, you know,” Lynn said. “Yes, I would be stressed. Would I make it through my 12-hour shift? Yes. But would I feel good going home about the care I gave? No.”

A UIHC spokesperson insists it’s not increasing the number of patients in the hospital, saying the hospital is already operating at full capacity.

The spokesperson also said the number of travel nurses is flexible, and the hospital is always committed to providing quality care.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.