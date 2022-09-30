Mercy skywalk construction to start in October

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On October 3rd, work is set to begin on the construction of a skywalk across 8th Avenue SE for Mercy Medical Center.

Closures on 8th Avenue SE and 14th Street will take place over a 3-week period. The schedule for closures includes:

Monday, October 3, 8th Avenue SE will be reduced to one lane in the westbound direction between 10th Street and 8th Street for 2 days.·

Wednesday, October 5, all traffic on 8th Avenue SE between 8th Street and 14th Street will be shifted to the two westbound lanes, with one lane in both directions. This phase will be in place for 15 days. Additionally, the following movements will be restricted: 8th Street SE north of 8th Avenue will be limited to right-in, right-out access only. 8th Street SE south of 8th Avenue will have right-in access only. 10th Street SE north of 8th Avenue will be restricted to right-in, right-out access only. 10th Street SE south of 8th Avenue will not be accessible from 8th Avenue.

Thursday, October 20, 8th Avenue SE will be closed to all traffic between 8th Street and 10th Street for skywalk placement for 4 days. Traffic will be detoured to 4th Avenue SE. Emergency Room access from eastbound 8th Avenue SE will be available from 8th Street thru the frontage road. Westbound 8th Avenue SE traffic will have Emergency Room access from 8th Avenue.

8th Avenue SE will be fully open by 5 a.m. on October 24th, 2022.

