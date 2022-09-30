Show You Care
Marion woman sues Linn-Mar school district after being banned from board meetings

A Marion woman is suing the Linn-Mar Community School District after the district banned her from school board meetings for a year.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A Marion woman is suing the Linn-Mar Community School District after the district banned her from school board meetings for a year.

It happened after the district had her removed from a meeting on Aug. 29.

Video from a live stream of the meeting shows Amanda Snyder briefly interrupting the meeting before being asked to leave by the board president.

When Snyder didn’t immediately leave, the board president asked a police officer to have her removed, citing Iowa law. Snyder is then seen standing up and walking out of the room without incident after being prompted by the officer.

Court documents said Snyder later received a letter from the district superintendent and the board president. It said she violated board policy and was banned from in-person school board meetings for 12 months.

In her lawsuit, Snyder claims nothing in board policy authorizes the district or school board members to ban people from future meetings.

Iowa law only allows for public comment during designated periods in board meetings.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

