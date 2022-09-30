Linn County to hold public hearing on possible solar moratorium

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On October 3rd, the Linn County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing and first consideration on an ordinance that would place a moratorium on accepting rezoning applications for the Renewable Energy Overlay District for up to a year.

A moratorium period will allow staff to closely examine and learn from the two recent utility-scale solar rezoning applications the county has seen.

“Linn County’s code for renewable energy projects such as utility-scale solar is one of the best codes in the country,” Linn County Planning & Development Director Charlie Nichols said. “We believe we can now make it even better after our experience with the two recent rezoning applications from Coggon Solar LLC and Duane Arnold Solar LLC.”

If the moratorium passes, a “Renewable Energy Review Committee” will be formed to look at various areas of the energy code, including setbacks, vegetation, screening, and battery energy storage systems.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at 11:00 am at the Jean Oxley Linn County Public Service Center, 935 2nd St. SW, Cedar Rapids.

The second reading is scheduled for Wednesday, October 5 at 11 a.m. The third and final reading is scheduled for Wednesday, October 12 at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.