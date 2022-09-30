Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Linn County to hold public hearing on possible solar moratorium

Official Logo for Linn County, Iowa Government.
Official Logo for Linn County, Iowa Government.(Linn County)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On October 3rd, the Linn County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing and first consideration on an ordinance that would place a moratorium on accepting rezoning applications for the Renewable Energy Overlay District for up to a year.

A moratorium period will allow staff to closely examine and learn from the two recent utility-scale solar rezoning applications the county has seen.

“Linn County’s code for renewable energy projects such as utility-scale solar is one of the best codes in the country,” Linn County Planning & Development Director Charlie Nichols said. “We believe we can now make it even better after our experience with the two recent rezoning applications from Coggon Solar LLC and Duane Arnold Solar LLC.”

If the moratorium passes, a “Renewable Energy Review Committee” will be formed to look at various areas of the energy code, including setbacks, vegetation, screening, and battery energy storage systems.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at 11:00 am at the Jean Oxley Linn County Public Service Center, 935 2nd St. SW, Cedar Rapids.

The second reading is scheduled for Wednesday, October 5 at 11 a.m. The third and final reading is scheduled for Wednesday, October 12 at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man wanted on 12 outstanding warrants arrested in Anamosa
Andrew Michael Popp, 24, of Woodbury, Minn.
Man arrested after alleged Dubuque Dunkin’ Donuts armed robbery
Major storm surges and flooding tear through Florida as Hurricane Ian moves inland.
Iowan in Florida finds himself in path of Hurricane Ian
Firefighters work a fire at 2120 Ninth Street SW on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.
Two hurt in house fire in southwest Cedar Rapids
A high number of injuries is prompting school districts to cancel football seasons.
Another varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season

Latest News

Joshua Barnhart
Man charged with a hate crime after shooting at person in Hiawatha
1 Year anniversary since Xavior Harrelson's body was found
Jerry Burns
Burns appeals use of his DNA in murder case to Iowa Supreme Court
MidAmerican
MidAmerican crews return to Iowa
Police arrested four more teens in connection to the deadly drive-by shooting outside East High...
Iowa high school shooting defendant takes plea deal