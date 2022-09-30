Iowa legends Moeaki and Banks returning to Kinnick Stadium Saturday

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Two Iowa graduates will return to Kinnick Stadium for Iowa’s matchup against undefeated Michigan.

Quarterback and Heisman runner-up Brad Banks will be Iowa’s honorable captain.

Tight end Tony Moeaki will be recognized as the next member of the ANF wall of honor.

Moeaki played in several sold-out contests in Iowa City.

“It’s unbelievable. You have to experience it first hand,” Moaki said. “A lot of friends that didn’t go to Iowa ask me how Kinnick is, and they don’t realize how close the sidelines are to the stands.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.