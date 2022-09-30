Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Iowa legends Moeaki and Banks returning to Kinnick Stadium Saturday

By Jack Lido
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Two Iowa graduates will return to Kinnick Stadium for Iowa’s matchup against undefeated Michigan.

Quarterback and Heisman runner-up Brad Banks will be Iowa’s honorable captain.

Tight end Tony Moeaki will be recognized as the next member of the ANF wall of honor.

Moeaki played in several sold-out contests in Iowa City.

“It’s unbelievable. You have to experience it first hand,” Moaki said. “A lot of friends that didn’t go to Iowa ask me how Kinnick is, and they don’t realize how close the sidelines are to the stands.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle James Young, 37, of Redfield, Iowa, was arrested by the F.B.I on April 14, 2021, for...
Capitol rioter a ‘one man wrecking ball,’ gets 7 year term
Man wanted on 12 outstanding warrants arrested in Anamosa
Hurricane Ian impacting food, flights, supply chain.
Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
Major storm surges and flooding tear through Florida as Hurricane Ian moves inland.
Iowan in Florida finds himself in path of Hurricane Ian
A high number of injuries is prompting school districts to cancel football seasons.
Another varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season

Latest News

FILE-Michigan defensive back Daxton Hill, rear, breaks up a pass intended for Iowa wide...
No. 4 Michigan to visit Iowa for Big Ten title game rematch
A dejected Brad Banks sits on the bench during the final moments of the fourth quarter...
Former Iowa Hawkeye Brad Banks to serve as honorary captain Saturday at Kinnick
Williamsburg 15-year-old Adam Arp is this week’s Kid Captain for Saturday’s game between the...
This week’s Kid Captain makes ‘Hawkeye Wave’ song selection
Williamsburg 15-year-old Adam Arp is this week’s Kid Captain for Saturday’s game between the...
Williamsburg 16-year-old to be Kid Captain when Iowa takes on Michigan Saturday