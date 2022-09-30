Show You Care
Iowa high school shooting defendant takes plea deal

Police arrested four more teens in connection to the deadly drive-by shooting outside East High School in Des Moines.
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — One of the 10 teenagers charged with murder in the drive-by shooting death of a 15-year-old boy outside a downtown Des Moines high school in March has entered a plea deal with prosecutors and a second is considering it.

Court documents say 17-year-old Manuel Buezo entered a guilty plea to second-degree murder and two counts of willful injury on Wednesday.

Sentencing is May 30th.

Prosecutors agreed to a term of 20 years in prison. A second teen, 16-year-old Kevin Martinez, was scheduled to appear at a plea hearing on Friday.

They are among eight juveniles charged with murder as adults and two in juvenile court in the March 7 shooting that killed 15-year-old Jose Lopez and injured two girls.

