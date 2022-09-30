Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Iowa female high school football player hopes to inspire others

One high school player from Iowa is encouraging girls like her to get out on the field.
By KCCI
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - One high school player from Iowa is encouraging girls like her to get out on the field.

Ernestine Kennedy is the only female player at Hoover High School in Des Moines, and the team has welcomed her with open arms.

She says the other players treat her just like one of the guys.

Kennedy plays three corner, safety and wide receiver. But that is not where her athleticism stops.

She also plays basketball and runs track... using those skills to be a standout on the team right away.

“She really just fits in,” shared head football coach Theo Evans said. “And what I mean by that is she doesn’t stand out as a female, she stands out as a football player, and that she is just as tough as these guys, she tackles just like these guys and she blocks just like these guys.”

Kennedy said she isn’t the first female football player at the school, but she hopes other girls are inspired to join her.

Copyright 2022 KCCI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man wanted on 12 outstanding warrants arrested in Anamosa
Major storm surges and flooding tear through Florida as Hurricane Ian moves inland.
Iowan in Florida finds himself in path of Hurricane Ian
Andrew Michael Popp, 24, of Woodbury, Minn.
Man arrested after alleged Dubuque Dunkin’ Donuts armed robbery
Firefighters work a fire at 2120 Ninth Street SW on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.
Two hurt in house fire in southwest Cedar Rapids
A high number of injuries is prompting school districts to cancel football seasons.
Another varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season

Latest News

Iowa legends Moeaki and Banks returning to Kinnick Stadium Saturday
Iowa legends Moeaki and Banks returning to Kinnick Stadium Saturday
Zach Staab.
Athlete of the Week: Zach Staab, Vinton-Shellsburg football
Hockeyland hits the screen at Film Scene in Iowa City
Hockeyland hits the screen at Film Scene in Iowa City
Cooper DeJean, leading the Big Ten in interceptions, does everything for the Hawkeyes
Cooper DeJean, leading the Big Ten in interceptions, does everything for the Hawkeyes