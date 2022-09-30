Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Ingredion workers on strike ask county officials to address safety concerns with replacement workers

By Becky Phelps
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A large crowd marched from the Ingredion plant to the Jean Oxley Linn County Public Service Center on Thursday evening, as the union workers continue their nearly two-month-long strike.

They’re negotiating for better pay and hours, and protections of their health care options. Negotiations with Ingredion were expected to resume last week but were put on hold after union negotiators objected to Ingredion arriving with six-armed security guards.

Now, union leaders say they have concerns that the workers replacing them aren’t properly trained. They are asking Linn County officials to look into questions about replacement workers handling toxic chemicals in the plant as the strike goes on, as well as calling on Ingredion to negotiate a fair contract so skilled workers can return.

“We have hazards chemicals inside the plant,” Mike Moore, president of BCTGM Local 100-G, said. “The five people who are qualified to unload those chemicals are standing out here in the street.”

Two of the three Linn County Supervisors provided statements at the rally in support of the striking workers.

A spokesperson for Ingredion responded to the claims regarding training concerns, saying “Our employees are trained on our safety protocols and procedures just as any new employee working in our facility.”

Next week union workers say they’re taking their picketing to Ingredion’s headquarters in the Chicago suburb of Westchester, Ill. They plan to deliver a list of demands to Ingredion management.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle James Young, 37, of Redfield, Iowa, was arrested by the F.B.I on April 14, 2021, for...
Capitol rioter a ‘one man wrecking ball,’ gets 7 year term
Man wanted on 12 outstanding warrants arrested in Anamosa
Hurricane Ian impacting food, flights, supply chain.
Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
Major storm surges and flooding tear through Florida as Hurricane Ian moves inland.
Iowan in Florida finds himself in path of Hurricane Ian
A high number of injuries is prompting school districts to cancel football seasons.
Another varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season

Latest News

Iowa legends Moeaki and Banks returning to Kinnick Stadium Saturday
Iowa legends Moeaki and Banks returning to Kinnick Stadium Saturday
Cedar Rapids Ingredion workers continue strike
Cedar Rapids Ingredion workers continue strike
Iowans struggle to get in touch with loved ones in Florida
Iowans struggle to get in touch with loved ones in storm-hit Florida
A man died early Tuesday morning in an officer-involved shooting.
Squad car hit while responding to call in Cedar Rapids