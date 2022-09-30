Hockeyland hits the screen at Film Scene in Iowa City

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - For any hockey lovers in Iowa, you can catch Hockeyland the documentary on the big screen.

The documentary follows two historic northern Minnesota high school hockey programs. Director Tommy Haines says his inspiration came from the films Hoop Dreams and Friday Night Lights. It also shares personal stories of four boys that even non-hockey lovers can relate to.

🚨 Official Trailer 🚨

See @hockeylandmovie in theaters September 9 | streaming October 18 pic.twitter.com/7Ln9wufpbq — Hockeyland (@hockeylandmovie) August 2, 2022

“I mean we’ve been taking it al over the Midwest and it’s been great just to hear reaction of family members, specifically of the moms. That it’s really nice to get a look into the locker rooms of what their kids kind of go through. That’s been nice to hear and just people being emotionally kind of swept up by the film too. It’s been great to see so many people caught up in the lives of these boys and kind of rooting for all of them by the end of the film,” Haines said.

The movie is playing at FilmScene in Iowa City all next week until October 3. It’s in 150 theaters nationally.

The crew said their next stop on their tour is Chicago. It will also be available for streaming on October 18.

