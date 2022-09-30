Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Gov. Reynolds signs Harvest Proclamation

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds arrives to speak at the Iowa Capitol Press Association's legislative...
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds arrives to speak at the Iowa Capitol Press Association's legislative seminar, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation relating to the transportation of grain, fertilizer, and manure.

The proclamation, which goes into effect immediately, allows vehicles transporting corn, soybeans, hay, straw, silage, stover, fertilizer (dry, liquid, and gas), and manure (dry and liquid) to be overweight (not exceeding 90,000 pounds gross weight) without a permit for the duration of the proclamation (through October 30th, 2022).

This applies to transported loads on all highways within Iowa excluding the interstate system that do not exceed a maximum of 90,000 pounds of gross weight, do not exceed the legal maximum axle weight limit of 20,000 pounds, and comply with posted limits on roads and bridges.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man wanted on 12 outstanding warrants arrested in Anamosa
Andrew Michael Popp, 24, of Woodbury, Minn.
Man arrested after alleged Dubuque Dunkin’ Donuts armed robbery
Major storm surges and flooding tear through Florida as Hurricane Ian moves inland.
Iowan in Florida finds himself in path of Hurricane Ian
Firefighters work a fire at 2120 Ninth Street SW on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.
Two hurt in house fire in southwest Cedar Rapids
A high number of injuries is prompting school districts to cancel football seasons.
Another varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season

Latest News

College Community’s ‘Ask me how I made a difference today’ t-shirts spread a positive message...
College Community’s ‘Ask me how I made a difference today’ t-shirts spread positive message about public education
Aaron Whittle (COURTESY: DECORAH NEWS)
Winneshiek County man wants $1 million bond reduced; state resists
A Davenport man was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in federal prison on methamphetamine and gun...
Davenport man sentenced to federal prison for drug, firearm charges
Jordan was charged with Child Endangerment and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.
Dubuque man charged with child endangerment after dragging man 50 yards with his vehicle