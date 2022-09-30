Dubuque man charged with child endangerment after dragging man 50 yards with his vehicle

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On September 26th, 2022, officials responded to a residence in the Super 20 mobile home park for a welfare check. Dispatch advised responding officers that a victim reported her son was taken from her by her former boyfriend, but that he left the area after leaving her son on the ground.

Investigators say that the victim had recently broken up with 33-year-old Jamir Jordan and that Jordan still had items belonging to her.

According to the victim, Jordan arrived at the residence to talk about returning her belongings and that she handed him her son, as the two have “always played well together.” The victim advised that Jordan was in his car, holding her son in his lap.

An argument broke out between the two, at which point Jordan reportedly put the car in reverse and backed up quickly. The victim moved to the car, at which point Jordan reportedly put the car in drive and accelerated forward. He continued to do this, refusing to let the victim reach her child.

The victim’s father arrived and questioned the victim about what was happening. When she stated that Jordan was refusing to return her son, the victim’s father moved to reach the car.

As the father reached the car door and attempted to open it, Jordan reportedly accelerated at a high rate of speed and dragged the victim’s father down the road for approximately 50 yards before he was able to free himself. His leg was injured from this.

Jordan continued down the road before stopping, opening his door, and tossing the victim’s son into the grass. He then drove off at a high rate of speed.

Witness testimony and neighbors’ security cameras reportedly captured and matched the victim’s testimony.

Jordan was charged with Child Endangerment and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.

