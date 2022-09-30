Show You Care
Davenport man sentenced to federal prison for drug, firearm charges

A Davenport man was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in federal prison on methamphetamine and gun...
A Davenport man was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in federal prison on methamphetamine and gun charges.(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in federal prison on methamphetamine and gun charges.

Charles Michael Spiker, 49, of Davenport, will serve five years of supervised release once he completes his prison sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.

He pleaded guilty in May to conspiracy to distribute 50 grams of methamphetamine and felon in possession of a firearm in U.S. District Court, Davenport.

According to court documents, police identified Spiker as part of a drug conspiracy operating in Colorado, California, and the Davenport area.

Investigation revealed that, as part of the conspiracy, Spiker was obtaining methamphetamine and distributing it to other dealers and users.

According to court records, he had a semiautomatic pistol in his pocket when he was arrested. As a convicted felon, he is prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm or ammunition.

In August, co-defendant Ricardo Renteria Gutierrez, 49, of Mexican, was sentenced to 30 years in prison for his plea to conspiracy to distribute 50 grams and more of methamphetamine.

In April, co-defendant Oscar Cruz Guzman, 28 of Riverside, California, was sentenced to 10 1/2 years in prison for his plea to conspiracy to distribute 50 grams and more of methamphetamine.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

