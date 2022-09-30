Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

College Community’s ‘Ask me how I made a difference today’ t-shirts spread positive message about public education

College Community’s ‘Ask me how I made a difference today’ t-shirts spread a positive message...
College Community’s ‘Ask me how I made a difference today’ t-shirts spread a positive message about public education.(Courtesy of College Community Schools.)
By Kristin Rogers
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Staff in the College Community School District want to change any negative perception associated with public education by celebrating schools in a unique way.

On Friday all 1,000 employees in the District wore the same t-shirt. It’s a sign of unity with a positive message about the difference educators make every day.

The shirts say, ‘Ask me how I made a difference today.’

“Our staff whether they’re driving a bus, whether they’re serving food, whether they’re in the classroom teaching, or whether they’re supporting students as a paraprofessional they make thousands of differences in the lives of our kids everyday,” said Dr. Doug Wheeler, Superintendent at College Community Schools.

We asked some staff members what kind of difference they make.

“You know even just a simple act of being there to greet them in the morning and say hello so that when they walk in the door they know that they’re welcome and belong and feel ready to start the day,” said Amy Beach, Principal at Prairie Ridge Elementary

Jesse Gearheart is an Industrial Technology Teacher at Prairie Point Middle School. He said his hands on classes make a difference.

“So they’re getting a practical almost real world experience,” Gearheart explained.

All across the district staff are reminding colleagues and all the rest of us why what they do is important.

“There was a little bit of a misconception I would say from some in the public that don’t understand what’s going on in public schools. And our message is to try to say hey ask me how I made a difference, this is what I’m doing in my class,” said Gearheart.

It’s about changing a narrative around public education.

“Whether you’re a teaching in College Community or Cedar Rapids or Linn-Mar, please ask an educator in one of those settings how they’ve made a difference that day and I think you’d be surprised at how many differences they do make,” said Wheeler.

Whether it’s pouring time into lesson plans, building positive relationships with students, or a friendly smile, it’s a message you couldn’t miss Friday. And it’s a message the District hopes will spread.

“Every educator in this building makes a difference every day and has a strong impact on kids and these are the stories that we want to share,” said Beach.

While this took place in the College Community School District, Superintendent Wheeler said they want to champion public education as a whole, across the state.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man wanted on 12 outstanding warrants arrested in Anamosa
Andrew Michael Popp, 24, of Woodbury, Minn.
Man arrested after alleged Dubuque Dunkin’ Donuts armed robbery
Major storm surges and flooding tear through Florida as Hurricane Ian moves inland.
Iowan in Florida finds himself in path of Hurricane Ian
Firefighters work a fire at 2120 Ninth Street SW on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.
Two hurt in house fire in southwest Cedar Rapids
A high number of injuries is prompting school districts to cancel football seasons.
Another varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season

Latest News

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds arrives to speak at the Iowa Capitol Press Association's legislative...
Gov. Reynolds signs Harvest Proclamation
Aaron Whittle (COURTESY: DECORAH NEWS)
Winneshiek County man wants $1 million bond reduced; state resists
A Davenport man was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in federal prison on methamphetamine and gun...
Davenport man sentenced to federal prison for drug, firearm charges
Jordan was charged with Child Endangerment and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.
Dubuque man charged with child endangerment after dragging man 50 yards with his vehicle