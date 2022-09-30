Show You Care
Cedar Rapids man charged with hate crime after allegedly shooting at a man in Hiawatha

(KLTV)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man was arrested and charged with a hate crime after Hiawatha police said he fired gunshots at someone on Friday morning.

In a press release, Hiawatha police said they responded to a report of gunshots in the 1300 block of Hawkeye Drive in Hiawatha just after 5 a.m.

An officer found the suspect’s vehicle and tried to make a traffic stop, but the driver refused, leading officers on a car chase into southwest Cedar Rapids. The chase ended after stop sticks were used.

Police arrested 31-year-old Joshua Thomas Barnhart, who allegedly fired at a 49-year-old man based on his race. The victim was uninjured in this incident. Police said they were able to recover the gun used.

Officers said they believe the incident to be entirely random, as there is no known relationship between the suspect and victim.

Barnhart faces charges of attempted murder, violation of individual rights-hate crime, going armed with intent, assault with a firearm, attempt to elude and other traffic charges.

