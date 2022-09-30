Show You Care
Amana Colonies kicks off Iowa’s oldest Oktoberfest

Iowa's oldest Oktoberfest kicks off in the Amana Colonies.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMANA, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa’s oldest Oktoberfest kicks off in the Amana Colonies on Friday.

This year marks the event’s 57th year in Amana. Gates open at 11 a.m. and the festivities kick off at 11:30 a.m.

There will be a keg tapping and live bands on the festival’s first day.

The Oktoberfest Parade is set for Saturday morning at 10 a.m.

There will be live music, food, and beer all weekend long in the Amanas.

The festival runs through Sunday.

See a complete schedule of events here.

