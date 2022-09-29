Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

You can stay at the ‘Hocus Pocus’ cottage, now on Airbnb

The creepy abode, located in the remote woods of Salem, Massachusetts, is available on Airbnb.
The creepy abode, located in the remote woods of Salem, Massachusetts, is available on Airbnb.(Airbnb via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Mass. (CNN) - Fans of the movie “Hocus Pocus” can stay at the Sanderson sisters’ cottage this Halloween season.

The creepy abode, located in the remote woods of Salem, Massachusetts, is available on Airbnb.

A bedroom in the cottage.
A bedroom in the cottage.(Airbnb via CNN Newsource)

It was recreated in honor of “Hocus Pocus 2,” which starts streaming on Disney+ Friday.

Guests can try their hand at enchantments from the sisters’ spell book, but it likely won’t turn anyone into a cat.

Two guests can stay at the cottage for an exclusive stay on Oct. 20 for just $31.

The listing opens on Airbnb Oct. 12 at 1 p.m.

The main room in the cottage.
The main room in the cottage.(Airbnb via CNN Newsource)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle James Young, 37, of Redfield, Iowa, was arrested by the F.B.I on April 14, 2021, for...
Capitol rioter a ‘one man wrecking ball,’ gets 7 year term
Hurricane Ian impacting food, flights, supply chain.
Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
Marion Police vehicle.
Marion Police switching from blue squad cars due to supply chain issues
A former Iowa State Patrol Trooper pleaded guilty on Monday to a charge of Deprivation of...
Former Iowa State Patrol Trooper pleads guilty in case of unreasonable use of force
Deputies said 29-year-old Aaron Ward, 28-year-old James Donnelly, and 27-year-old Oleksiy...
3 men arrested for using saw to cut down, steal traffic lights from poles, deputies say

Latest News

The Dubuque Police Department
Man arrested after alleged Dubuque Dunkin’ Donuts armed robbery
A section of the causeway leading to Sanibel, Fla., in Lee County was knocked out by Hurricane...
People trapped, 2.5M without power as Ian drenches Florida
Man wanted on 12 outstanding warrants arrested in Anamosa
A portion of Sanibel Island Causeway was washed away by Hurricane Ian.
Part of Sanibel Island Causeway washed away