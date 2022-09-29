Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Walt Disney World planning to reopen in stages starting Friday

Walt Disney World is planning to start welcoming guests again soon.
Walt Disney World is planning to start welcoming guests again soon.(Anna Fox / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Walt Disney World is planning to reopen in phases starting Friday as Hurricane Ian moves out of the Orlando, Florida, area.

The company says it anticipates weather conditions to start improving Thursday evening.

Walt Disney World theme parks and Disney Springs operations will open in a phased approach Friday. No specific timings were released.

Disney World was not the only popular attraction to close up ahead of Ian.

SeaWorld and Universal Orlando Resort also closed their theme parks Wednesday and Thursday.

SeaWorld plans to reopen on Saturday, while Universal is aiming for a phased reopening starting Friday.

Biden promises full federal support in light of Ian's impact. (CNN, FACEBOOK, NAPLES FIRE-RESCUE DEPARTMENT, US COAST GUARD, FLORIDA POWER & LIGHT, WPLG)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle James Young, 37, of Redfield, Iowa, was arrested by the F.B.I on April 14, 2021, for...
Capitol rioter a ‘one man wrecking ball,’ gets 7 year term
Hurricane Ian impacting food, flights, supply chain.
Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
Man wanted on 12 outstanding warrants arrested in Anamosa
A former Iowa State Patrol Trooper pleaded guilty on Monday to a charge of Deprivation of...
Former Iowa State Patrol Trooper pleads guilty in case of unreasonable use of force
Marion Police vehicle.
Marion Police switching from blue squad cars due to supply chain issues

Latest News

NOAA engineer captures what it's like to take a plane trip into Hurricane Ian.
NOAA engineer shares flight into Hurricane Ian
Kurt Warner spoke with TV9's Scott Saville leading up to his induction into the Professional...
Kurt Warner, wife Brenda, to be VIPs at Univ. of Northern Iowa homecoming parade
Crowds of visitors reportedly experienced norovirus-like symptoms after visiting the Grand...
CDC: Possible norovirus outbreak affected numerous Grand Canyon National Park visitors
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and...
Biden vows US commitment to Pacific Islands at summit