Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Two hurt in house fire in southwest Cedar Rapids

Firefighters work a fire at 2120 Ninth Street SW on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.
Firefighters work a fire at 2120 Ninth Street SW on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.(Courtesy: Cedar Rapids Fire Department)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were hurt in a fire that took place on Thursday afternoon, according to officials.

At around 12:27 p.m, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department was sent to a report of a fire at 2120 Ninth Street SW. Firefighters observed smoke and flames upon arrival to the location and took steps to extinguish the flames. Other crews helped tend to an adult male who was inside the structure at the time.

The man suffered burns and other wounds in the incident and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Officials were unable to characterize his injuries. A firefighter was also injured by falling ceiling materials while battling the fire, and was also taken to a nearby hospital. The firefighter’s injuries were described as minor.

An investigation into the fire’s origin is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle James Young, 37, of Redfield, Iowa, was arrested by the F.B.I on April 14, 2021, for...
Capitol rioter a ‘one man wrecking ball,’ gets 7 year term
Hurricane Ian impacting food, flights, supply chain.
Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
Man wanted on 12 outstanding warrants arrested in Anamosa
A former Iowa State Patrol Trooper pleaded guilty on Monday to a charge of Deprivation of...
Former Iowa State Patrol Trooper pleads guilty in case of unreasonable use of force
Marion Police vehicle.
Marion Police switching from blue squad cars due to supply chain issues

Latest News

Iowa Dept. of Transportation to hold public meeting over Boyson Road interchange
President Joe Biden speaks during the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health,...
Iowa among GOP states suing Biden administration over student loan plan
Hurricane Ian is tearing across Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, and leaving 2.7...
Hurricane Ian traps people in flooded homes, leaves 2.7 million without power
The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office is urging drivers to slow down and watchout for...
Sheriff’s office: Watch for slow-moving farm equipment this harvest season