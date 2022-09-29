Two hurt in house fire in southwest Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were hurt in a fire that took place on Thursday afternoon, according to officials.

At around 12:27 p.m, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department was sent to a report of a fire at 2120 Ninth Street SW. Firefighters observed smoke and flames upon arrival to the location and took steps to extinguish the flames. Other crews helped tend to an adult male who was inside the structure at the time.

The man suffered burns and other wounds in the incident and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Officials were unable to characterize his injuries. A firefighter was also injured by falling ceiling materials while battling the fire, and was also taken to a nearby hospital. The firefighter’s injuries were described as minor.

An investigation into the fire’s origin is ongoing.

