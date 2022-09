CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Once again the pattern continues on a nice note. High pressure is still in control and will be into next week thanks to Ian. Highs now rise to near 70 with lows in the 40s through next week. This means our frost threat is done for now. Make some plans to enjoy this beautiful fall weather. Have a great night!

