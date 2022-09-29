Sheriff’s office: Watch for slow-moving farm equipment this harvest season

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office is urging drivers to slow down and watch out for slow-moving farm equipment on Iowa roadways as harvest season gets underway.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said motorists should slow down, stay alert and patiently share the road.

The sheriff’s office provided a list of things to keep in mind this fall:

Farmers:

Ensure all safety lighting works and the proper placards are in place

Try to avoid areas with heavy traffic during the peak times

Before moving equipment make sure that all personnel and vehicles can be seen

If equipment must be park along the road make sure it has been marked down the road

Drivers:

Be patient when traveling behind slower moving farm equipment

When meeting farm equipment pull to the right hand side of the road ensuring a safe passage

If passing machinery or trucks park alongside the road slow down and give room in case there is someone getting in or out

Practice safe responsible driving, do not take for granted that the operator can see you passing them

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.