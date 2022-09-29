Show You Care
Sheriff’s office: Watch for slow-moving farm equipment this harvest season

The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office is urging drivers to slow down and watchout for slow-moving farm equipment on Iowa roadways as harvest season gets underway.(Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office is urging drivers to slow down and watch out for slow-moving farm equipment on Iowa roadways as harvest season gets underway.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said motorists should slow down, stay alert and patiently share the road.

The sheriff’s office provided a list of things to keep in mind this fall:

Farmers:

  • Ensure all safety lighting works and the proper placards are in place
  • Try to avoid areas with heavy traffic during the peak times
  • Before moving equipment make sure that all personnel and vehicles can be seen
  • If equipment must be park along the road make sure it has been marked down the road

Drivers:

  • Be patient when traveling behind slower moving farm equipment
  • When meeting farm equipment pull to the right hand side of the road ensuring a safe passage
  • If passing machinery or trucks park alongside the road slow down and give room in case there is someone getting in or out
  • Practice safe responsible driving, do not take for granted that the operator can see you passing them

