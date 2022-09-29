Sheriff’s office: Watch for slow-moving farm equipment this harvest season
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office is urging drivers to slow down and watch out for slow-moving farm equipment on Iowa roadways as harvest season gets underway.
In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said motorists should slow down, stay alert and patiently share the road.
The sheriff’s office provided a list of things to keep in mind this fall:
Farmers:
- Ensure all safety lighting works and the proper placards are in place
- Try to avoid areas with heavy traffic during the peak times
- Before moving equipment make sure that all personnel and vehicles can be seen
- If equipment must be park along the road make sure it has been marked down the road
Drivers:
- Be patient when traveling behind slower moving farm equipment
- When meeting farm equipment pull to the right hand side of the road ensuring a safe passage
- If passing machinery or trucks park alongside the road slow down and give room in case there is someone getting in or out
- Practice safe responsible driving, do not take for granted that the operator can see you passing them
