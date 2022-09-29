Nice weather rolls right into the weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our weather pattern continues to look dry for quite some time around eastern Iowa. Plan on sunny afternoons and clear, cool nights. Highs today should reach well into the 60s, with lower 70s starting tomorrow. The weather looks great for any outdoor events you may have planned for the weekend as highs hold into the lower 70s and lows stay into the 40s. For an October football game, those conditions will be ideal in Iowa City on Saturday. Going into next week, plan on a continuation of highs around 70, though there might be a few more bouts of clouds at times. A cold front looks to pass by the area sometime around next Thursday or Friday.

