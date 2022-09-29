Show You Care
Man rescued out of Cedar River

At approximately 6:33 pm, Emergency crews were dispatched to the 12th Ave Bridge SW for a report of a man in the river.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 6:33 pm, Emergency crews were dispatched to the 12th Ave Bridge SW for a report of a man in the river.

Crews arrived to find a middle-aged male who had fallen in the river and was unable to get out on his own. The male was able to make his way to a bridge piling and hold on until the arrival of help.

CRFD crews deployed rescue throwbags to the victim so that he could be safely pulled to the shore. He was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

