Kurt Warner, wife Brenda, to be VIPs at Univ. of Northern Iowa homecoming parade

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - A famous alumnus of the University of Northern Iowa’s football program will be at the school’s homecoming festivities in October.

Kurt Warner, who attended UNI between 1989 and 1993 and later became a Super Bowl Champion with the St. Louis Rams in 2000, and Brenda Warner were named VIPs for the school’s homecoming parade scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 8.

“On behalf of the entire UNI community, we are honored that Kurt and Brenda are joining us for Homecoming and other festivities on campus next weekend,” UNI President Mark A. Nook said, in a statement. “Their inspirational story of love and perseverance has such strong ties to the UNI campus and Cedar Falls. I know Panthers everywhere will welcome them back home with open arms.”

Warner, who also played in two other Super Bowls with the Rams in 2001 and Cardinals in 2008, played high school football for Regis High School in Cedar Rapids. He is currently an analyst for the NFL Network.

The parade begins at 10:00 a.m. on Oct. 8. It runs along a route from Ninth and Main Street to Second and Main Street. More information can be found on UNI’s website.

