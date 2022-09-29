Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Kurt Warner, wife Brenda, to be VIPs at Univ. of Northern Iowa homecoming parade

Kurt Warner spoke with TV9's Scott Saville leading up to his induction into the Professional...
Kurt Warner spoke with TV9's Scott Saville leading up to his induction into the Professional Football Hall of Fame. It happened in Canton, Ohio on Saturday, August 5, 2017. (Randy Dircks/KCRG-TV9)(KCRG)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - A famous alumnus of the University of Northern Iowa’s football program will be at the school’s homecoming festivities in October.

Kurt Warner, who attended UNI between 1989 and 1993 and later became a Super Bowl Champion with the St. Louis Rams in 2000, and Brenda Warner were named VIPs for the school’s homecoming parade scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 8.

“On behalf of the entire UNI community, we are honored that Kurt and Brenda are joining us for Homecoming and other festivities on campus next weekend,” UNI President Mark A. Nook said, in a statement. “Their inspirational story of love and perseverance has such strong ties to the UNI campus and Cedar Falls. I know Panthers everywhere will welcome them back home with open arms.”

Warner, who also played in two other Super Bowls with the Rams in 2001 and Cardinals in 2008, played high school football for Regis High School in Cedar Rapids. He is currently an analyst for the NFL Network.

The parade begins at 10:00 a.m. on Oct. 8. It runs along a route from Ninth and Main Street to Second and Main Street. More information can be found on UNI’s website.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle James Young, 37, of Redfield, Iowa, was arrested by the F.B.I on April 14, 2021, for...
Capitol rioter a ‘one man wrecking ball,’ gets 7 year term
Hurricane Ian impacting food, flights, supply chain.
Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
Man wanted on 12 outstanding warrants arrested in Anamosa
A former Iowa State Patrol Trooper pleaded guilty on Monday to a charge of Deprivation of...
Former Iowa State Patrol Trooper pleads guilty in case of unreasonable use of force
Marion Police vehicle.
Marion Police switching from blue squad cars due to supply chain issues

Latest News

Samantha Bevans, 34.
Delay granted in trial of Palo woman accused of killing stepmother
The first ADA accessible fishing piers are being installed in Cedar Rapids.
First ADA accessible fishing piers are being installed in Cedar Rapids
Firefighters work a fire at 2120 Ninth Street SW on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.
Two hurt in house fire in southwest Cedar Rapids
Iowa Dept. of Transportation to hold public meeting over Boyson Road interchange