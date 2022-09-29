Show You Care
Iowan in Florida finds himself in path of Hurricane Ian

Some Iowa natives working in Florida are finding themselves in the path of the storm.
By KCCI
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - An Iowan working in Florida is finding himself in the path of Hurricane Ian.

KCCI reports Tim Krachenfels lives in West Des Moines, but his job as a building consultant takes him around the country.

His job is to assess damage after storms roll through, so he’s going to be very busy. He said this is the 17th hurricane he’s worked in.

He’s expecting a lot of devastation, especially single story homes built out of wood.

“This is not just the wind damage that’s coming. It’s also flood surge. We are getting reports of flood surge expected to be 16 to 18 feet in Port Harbor down by Punta Gorda,” Krachenfels said.

He does damage assessments on commercial properties, multifamily properties, and condos on beaches or waterfronts.

