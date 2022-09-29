Show You Care
Iowa-Nebraska Red Cross set up days ahead of Hurricane Ian’s landfall
By Brian Tabick
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday, the Iowa-Nebraska Red Cross was in place, ready to help those in the storm’s path.

“My mom has it on the TV,” said Katheryn McNelly of Hudson, Florida. “We get updates every two hours.”

McNelly moved to Hudson less than a year ago from Cedar Rapids. She didn’t see the worst of Ian but was bracing for a violent storm.

“My mom is in panic mode,” she said. “She’s been cleaning and making meals for the next few days.”

Hudson was one of the many cities where people were told to evacuate or prepare for the worst ahead of Ian’s arrival.

“Disaster response is an ever-evolving process,” said Emily Holley, the Iowa-Nebraska Red Cross Communication Manager. "

She said 500 people have made the trip to the Fort Myers area, where they set up evacuation centers for those leaving their homes, brought tens of thousands of supplies, and maneuvered relief vehicles to where they were needed ahead of the storm.

“When we initially deployed folks and deployed supplies, we planned on having to assist thousands of people.

Holley said they’re getting ready to send even more people to Florida now that the hurricane hit in order to help meet all the needs of those living through this catastrophic storm.

It’s going to be a few days that this is going to be here,” said McNelly. “If something happens and we have a medical emergency, we can’t just leave and go to the emergency room.”

