Iowa Dept. of Transportation to hold public meeting over Boyson Road interchange

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Transportation is holding a public information meeting on Thursday about the proposed rebuild of the Boyson Road Interchange.

DOT staff said the meeting won’t involve a formal presentation, but the proposed interchange will be discussed. The meeting will be in-person, but the information will also be available virtually.

The meeting will run from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Hiawatha City Hall, located at 101 Emmons Street.

The virtual presentation will be available anytime between Sept. 29 and Oct. 13, by clicking on “Boyson Rd Interchange” at www.iowadot.gov/pim.

The website offers a guided tour and an option to submit comments and questions.

