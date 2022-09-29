Iowa Dept. of Transportation to hold public meeting over Boyson Road interchange
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Transportation is holding a public information meeting on Thursday about the proposed rebuild of the Boyson Road Interchange.
DOT staff said the meeting won’t involve a formal presentation, but the proposed interchange will be discussed. The meeting will be in-person, but the information will also be available virtually.
The meeting will run from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Hiawatha City Hall, located at 101 Emmons Street.
The virtual presentation will be available anytime between Sept. 29 and Oct. 13, by clicking on “Boyson Rd Interchange” at www.iowadot.gov/pim.
The website offers a guided tour and an option to submit comments and questions.
Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.